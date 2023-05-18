Lake Villa farm to host session on journaling, affirmations

LAKE VILLA – Live Life Spiritual Direction and Susanna Farms in Lake Villa are co-hosting a personal growth workshop called “Journaling & Affirmations.”

The event will be facilitated by Denise Maple from Live Life Spiritual Direction LLC of Whitewater, Wisconsin, from 10 a.m. to noon May 20.

This event is part of the “Spiritual Practices Workshop Series on the Farm.” At the first of this series, participants will discuss how journaling and affirmations can be implemented together or as stand-alone practices.

Journaling allows people to process their emotions and nightly dreams. It also unearths the sources of discomfort in their lives and shows them where positive and not-so-positive patterns lie. Journaling is a vehicle for getting the swirling thoughts out of people’s heads so that they can see and think clearly.

Affirmations provide focus for our desires that may be uncovered in journaling practices. It helps people get comfortable with new ideas that their fears may have historically steered them away from.

“Through journaling, I have gotten to know myself on a deep level,” Denise Maple said in a news release. “I was amazed how much I was missing by not spending time with and documenting my thoughts. Once I discovered more about myself, I got more in touch with what I wanted in life. Affirmations were the first step to reaching my desired goals.”

The entire Spiritual Practices workshop series includes the following:

May 20: Journaling and Affirmations: May 20

June 17: Forgiveness is freedom. Once we can forgive others, we can live more freely and vibrantly. Learn multiple strategies to let go of past hurts, disappointments, and even trauma. Letting go is an act of self-love, opening us up to greater love and abundance.

July 15: Prosperity is possible for everyone. Often, our conditioning growing up or past experiences tell us the lie that abundance is not for us. Learn how to overcome these false beliefs to live a life of wealth in your finances, relationships, and more.

Susanna Farms is located at 24153 W. Townline Road, Lake Villa. The cost is $40. Refreshments will be served.

More details and registration can be found at https://livelifespiritual.com/events/journaling-affirmations-workshop/.