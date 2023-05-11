Letter: Just a thought about ... blowing your own horn

To the Editor:

Horn blowing always sends a silent message. People actually can communicate through horn blowing, whether it’s a message of anger, annoyance or a warning of a possible problem going on that is not visible to the driver behind the wheel.

A standard horn blowing list that defines the meanings of some common beeps could be posted on the dashboards in all vehicles. These lists could define what other drivers are saying.

One short beep could indicate I’m kindly asking you to get going.

Two beeps: You are getting my goat – move it!

Three beeps: I’m breaking out in a sweat and I feel my pressure rising – step on it!

Constant beeping – four, five or six or more could be an urgent warning – you have a flat tire, your car is on fire or you’re dragging something off your bumper.

People need to know the meanings of beepings and to drive with care and consideration for other drivers, pedestrians or any animals or obstructions on the road ahead.

Maybe there will be a list. Until then, pay attention to the beeps.

An enjoyable ride almost always will be beep-less.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda