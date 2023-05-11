Independence Grove beer garden open for season

LIBERTYVILLE – The Beer Garden at Independence Grove, featuring scenic views and craft brews, opened May 5. The venue at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville has local craft brews on tap and cans, wines and hard ciders, along with packaged snacks. Casual lakeside seating is available at the family-friendly picturesque setting.

Fire pits and free firewood are available for use along the lakefront. S’mores kits can be purchased. Nonalcoholic beers are available. Beer flights and tastings again will be included in the lineup this season. Check the LCFPD.org website for May hours.

Entrance is free for Lake County residents. Nonresidents are charged $12 on weekends and holidays and $6 during the week beginning the week after Memorial Day. After Labor Day, entrance fees are collected on weekends only.

For the first time, the Beer Garden at Independence Grove is offering its seasonal menu through Untappd, a geosocial networking service used through a phone app. Menus featuring local breweries will be updated weekly on the app. A calendar of events is another feature, as well as notifications sent to users.

“This will greatly improve the customers’ experience at the beer garden,” Dan Stearns, chief business development officer, said in a news release.

With the exception of service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove.

For sponsorship opportunities, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3110.