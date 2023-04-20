Letter: Just a thought ... about restaurant servers

To the Editor:

The probabilities of food and drink servers having some Olympic skills should not go unnoticed by their patrons.

They juggle heavyweight plates and glasses on giant-sized trays while walking a straight line, which takes balance and muscles. Walking forward and bending backward is of a contortionist quality. Serving neatly without spilling takes arm strength and almost 20/20 vision. The server’s development of social skills keeps their composure intact during times when a patron acts out.

Do servers and patrons recognize these somewhat Olympic-like skills? A generous gratuity for the server will be appreciated. A thank you for a “wonderful performance” might just give them a mental boost.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda