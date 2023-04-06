New special exhibition opening at the Dunn Museum

LIBERTYVILLE – “Ready, Set, Go! Lake County’s Racing History,” a special exhibition, is opening April 15 at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville. It runs through Sept. 10.

Inspired by artifacts in the museum’s collections and those shared by other Lake County historical organizations, the exhibit examines racing venues and many forms of racing that have occurred in Lake County.

The exhibit features photographs and artifacts of boat races on the Chain O’Lakes, harness racing at the Lake County Fair, motor racing at Half Day and Waukegan speedways, runners at 5Ks and the Lake County Races and more.

“Nothing compares to the thrill of the race,” Director of Education Nan Buckardt said in a news release. “We hope museum visitors are exhilarated when they experience the new exhibition.”

The exhibit features videos of past races, an interactive pinewood derby track for children and a stationary race car that museum designers built.

“The car will provide a fantastic, fun opportunity for pictures,” Buckardt said. “There is also a place to share your own racing story.”

Special exhibitions at the Dunn Museum are sometimes traveling exhibits created and presented by national touring companies. Other times, they are the result of the skill, expertise and hard work of the Dunn Museum staff, which is the case of “Ready, Set, Go! Lake County’s Racing History.”

“When our staff members curate an exhibition, it enables us to show more of the collection and connect visitors to our collective history,” Buckardt said.