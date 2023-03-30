Sweet older cat ready for a fresh start

GRAYSLAKE – Had Milk says, “You’ve heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but have you heard of wearing your heart on your nose? Not to brag, but one of my friends said I do both – showing off my adorable spotted nose and melting into purrs when spending time with people.

“I’m looking for a family that would love to give me a fresh start and is ready to spoil me with soft beds, yummy food and lots of affection.”

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt