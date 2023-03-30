March 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Sweet older cat ready for a fresh start

Had Milk is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for March 30, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Had Milk is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 30, 2023.

Had Milk is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 30, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Had Milk says, “You’ve heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but have you heard of wearing your heart on your nose? Not to brag, but one of my friends said I do both – showing off my adorable spotted nose and melting into purrs when spending time with people.

“I’m looking for a family that would love to give me a fresh start and is ready to spoil me with soft beds, yummy food and lots of affection.”

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt

GrayslakeSave A Pet
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois