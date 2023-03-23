Princess, Superhero Day is March 25 at Volo Museum

VOLO – Jasmine? Leia? Elsa? Ironman? Batman? Thor?

You never know which princess or superhero you might greet when checking out the Volo Museum during Princess and Superhero Day, which is March 25. But you can count on dozens of them dazzling the crowds with their elaborate and realistically detailed costumes.

”This is a fan-favorite event,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director of the museum at 27582 Volo Village Road. “What better way to kick off spring break than with a fun family outing to see all of our amazing exhibits, as well as capture some memorable moments with caped crusaders and more from Costumers With A Cause and the Fairytale Birthday Co.”

Children 12 and younger who arrive in their favorite superhero or princess costume will receive free admission to both the Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens, Wojdyla said.

”Families, and especially kids, really enjoy interacting with the cosplayers who will make special appearances all day,” Wojdyla said. “But we highly recommend being here between noon and 3 p.m. as that is typically when they are here in their largest numbers.”

With hundreds of vintage, muscle, Hollywood and bizarre cars, plus an array of mechanical marvels and more, the Volo Museum is an experience not to be missed. The more recently added indoor, animatronic dinosaur park – Jurassic Gardens – is both educational and awe-inspiring.

During the Princess and Superhero Day event, food trucks featuring pierogi and other Polish delicacies, as well as doughnuts, will be on-site, Wojdyla said.

The event is included in the price of regular admission.

Admission is $19.95 for an adult, $17.95 for a senior, $16.95 for military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95 each; it’s free for children 4 and younger.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Ticket prices will increase April 1.

For information, visit volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.