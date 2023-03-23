Hawthorn Mall to host St. Baldrick’s event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall invites the community to “Rock the Bald” during a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

The event is being held in cooperation with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any other organization outside the U.S. government.

During the event, which takes place from noon to 2 p.m. March 25 on the lower level in the H&M court, guests will be invited to shave their head, volunteer or donate to the cause.

Attendees will enjoy face painting, balloon art, raffles and music performed by the Wilmette Duets violinists. One lucky shavee will receive a $500 shopping spree at Hawthorn Mall.

To learn more or donate, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/hawthorn2023 or the Hawthorn Mall website’s event page at https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events.