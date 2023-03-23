Barrington Area Council on Aging Awarded Grant from Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

NEW YORK – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded grant funding to the Barrington Area Council on Aging to help fund its “A Day Out” Adult Day Program and its Memory Cafe, which provides cognitive and social stimulation for people living with dementia, along with support for their caregivers.

“Social isolation is extremely detrimental for individuals with dementia-related illnesses and their family caregivers. It accelerates the disease progression and contributes to caregiver burnout. Having access to programs like these, which provide opportunities to socialize and engage in cognitively stimulating activities and give caregivers time to care for themselves, is essential,” said Charles Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to support BACOA in delivering much needed services to families in northwest Illinois affected by dementia.”

Terri Channer, executive director of the Barrington council, said, “BACOA’s memory programs are a lifeline to many families, caregivers and individuals with dementia. We are committed to ending the stigma of dementia, educating the public and providing a network of resources for those affected by the disorder.”

BACOA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing programs and resources to help older adults, families and caregivers get support and live life to their full potential as they age. BACOA’s services include community education, memory programs, transportation services, case management and Meals with Wheels food delivery.

BACOA’s “A Day Out” Adult Day Program and Memory Cafe deliver activities for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses and support for their caregivers. The programs offer cognitive stimulation and socialization for people living with dementia in a safe, structured and engaging social setting, combating the negative effects of social isolation and lack of engagement while also supporting their caregivers. Activities include art, music and writing therapies, yoga and meditation sessions and crafts. The $6,000 AFA grant will help support the programs.

AFA is able to provide vital services as a result of the generosity of individual contributions, sponsorships and fundraising activities. To help support these initiatives or learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and resources available to help families affected by it, visit www.alzfdn.org.