Young dog loves to play as well as cuddle

GRAYSLAKE – Zadie says, “Someone commented that I come complete with a corkscrew tail!

“Some wonderful and caring police officers got me off the streets months ago and now I’m at Save-A-Pet. During that time, they quickly discovered that I am a lover of dogs. While I am an active and playful dog, I also love nothing better than being a lap dog, lying on people and showing my passion for cuddling.”

Zadie is about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.