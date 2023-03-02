Cultural fair planned at Mundelein High School

MUNDELEIN – Common Ground, an organization at Mundelein High School dedicated to showcasing the different backgrounds of the student body, is hosting a cultural fair March 3 at the high school.

The fair will occur during the school day, but there will be an evening portion from 4 to 9 p.m.

During the evening portion, people from the community will be able to view cultural booths, most of which showcase countries and some that showcase specific cultures. The booths include artifacts, symbols and other visual displays that highlight aspects of each group’s culture.

The majority of the booths represent countries, but noncountry ones include the Judaism booth, the Asian Culture Club booth and the Puertas booth (Latino Culture Club).

Guests also will be able to participate in activities such as a scavenger hunt, a raffle, workshops and a buffet with cultural foods and snacks.

Booths will close at 7 p.m. At this time, a performance in the auditorium will begin, including both student acts and professional groups. Professional performers include Reba Dance Company (a bachata group), La Rosa Oscura (a flamenco dancer), and Grupo Folklorico Mexico en la piel. The performances likely will wrap up between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. People can choose to buy tickets for food ($1 a ticket). Each food item will cost a varying number of tickets depending on size.

Booths will be located in the gym. Performances will be in the auditorium.