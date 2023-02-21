Jail inmate dies despite efforts by correctional staff

WAUKEGAN -- A Zion man who was being held at the Lake County Jail died after suffering a seizure despite attempts by the correctional staff to revive him, authorities said.

About 4 p.m. Feb. 18, a Lake County Jail inmate was found having a seizure in his cell. The inmate, a 50-year-old Zion man, had been in the jail’s custody since Oct. 5, 2022, according to a news release.

One of the jail’s nurses was already in the inmate’s pod and quickly responded to the inmate’s cell, as did several corrections officers. When the inmate stopped seizing, he stopped breathing, police said.

CPR was immediately administered by the jail’s nurse and several corrections officers. An automated external defibrillator was also used. Paramedics were summoned and took the inmate to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to the release.

A review of the security surveillance cameras showed the inmate walked into his single-inmate cell just before collapsing and seizing inside of his cell.

There were no signs of trauma on the inmate’s body and no indications of foul play. The deceased has been identified as Victor Morales Jr., of Zion. On Feb. 21, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed that there were underlying medical conditions, that there were no significant injuries to Morales Jr., and final results are pending toxicology and further testing.

The inmate was being held on the charges of armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Per protocol, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.