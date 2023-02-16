Mundelein mayor shares 10 priorities for village

MUNDELEIN – Mayor Steve Lentz recently hosted his ninth annual State of the Village presentation to offer residents an inside look at Mundelein’s key accomplishments and the village’s vision and focus areas for 2023.

Lentz began the presentation with a “Top Ten” list of Mundelein’s focus areas:

• Ivanhoe Village

• Residential development

• Why Build Density

• Nonresidential density

• Occupancy data

• Fiscal responsibility

• Infrastructure investment

• Business Incentive Grant program

• Mundelein Community Days

• Community events

Also addressed during the State of the Village: the tax bill breakdown and Mundelein’s 13% portion of the bill, pensions, tax levy trends, road and bridge tax levy, bonds and debt services.

“I look forward to my annual State of the Village address because it provides the opportunity for me to discuss with residents our key accomplishments and our vision for the next 12 months,” Lentz said. “I’m proud of the strides we made over the past year, and I feel confident that Mundelein is moving forward in the right direction. I was pleased to share our robust residential development projects underway and hopefully provide clarity as to why building density is so important to Mundelein’s long-term business development goals. I applaud the board of trustees for their strategic vision and passion for the community. Over the past two decades, we’ve rebranded and reimagined Mundelein and this approach continues to generate interest in our village. It’s an exciting time for Mundelein.”