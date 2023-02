MUNDELEIN – Youthage Culinary Specialist is hosting a Wine & Dine Lake County Benefit from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at 508 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein.

Join in a discussion of how Lake County businesses can work together to build healthier communities.

The hors d’oeuvres and cocktail reception is sponsored by Youthage Culinary Specialists and Cary Wines.

A $50 donation is requested. Register online at youthageculinary.com/fundraisers. RSVP by Feb. 10.