Forest Preserves hire new public safety director

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves has hired Ron Davis, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, as director of public safety to replace retiring John Tannahill.

Davis most recently served as commander with the Metra Police Department in Chicago, the third-largest transit policing organization in the U.S.

“We look forward to working with Chief Davis to carry out the organization’s goals,” Chief Operations Officer Mike Tully said in a news release. “Ron brings a wealth of experience and energy to the Lake County Forest Preserves.”

Davis, who started his new post Jan. 23, has spent the past 19 years in supervisory or command positions. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Chicago State University and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. He has completed advanced leadership and management training through the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and is an active member of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I look forward to building on the success of this respected agency and to developing the next generation of leaders here,” Davis said. “Part of my role is to serve as a brand ambassador and provide the highest level of public safety.”

Countywide surveys show Lake County residents feel safe in their forest preserves.

“Chief Tannahill, who led the organization for the past 15 years, made this a priority. Safety is always our No. 1 concern,” Tully said.

Davis, who started his career at the Burbank Police Department, said it has been his goal to become a police chief. He said he is fitness-minded and an avid hiker and mountain biker.

“This is the perfect opportunity to marry aspects of my professional and personal life,” he said. He plans to bike the almost 200 miles of rideable trails in his first year.

Davis enjoys spending time with his wife and children. His 10-year-old son plays baseball and has a black belt in taekwondo. His older son is a deputy sheriff in Will County. His daughter is a high school teacher.