Man, 73, dies in head-on collision near Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA -- A 73-year-old Ingleside resident was killed in a head-on collision near Lake Villa that left the other driver in critical condition, police said.

About 9:50 p.m. Feb. 3, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 59 south of Route 132, near Lake Villa, for a head-on traffic crash, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a GMC Acadia and Kia Sorento with major damage.

Preliminary investigation shows the GMC, driven by a 74-year-old man of unincorporated Lake Villa, was traveling north on Route 59. For an unknown reason, the driver of the GMC veered into the southbound lanes of traffic, police said. The GMC struck the southbound Kia, driven by a 73-year-old Ingleside man, head-on. Witnesses reported the GMC was swerving prior to the crash.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. The Kia driver was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. The GMC driver was at the hospital in critical condition.

Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash; however, the investigation continues, police said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy for the driver of the Kia. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.