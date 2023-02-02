Lake Villa District Library’s wine and craft beer tasting set for Feb. 10

LINDENHURST – “Grapes & Growlers: A Night at the Library 2023” is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10.

The event, which is sponsored by the Lake Villa District Library Foundation, features wine and craft beer tasting and a blues concert by John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band.

Antioch Fine Wine and Liquors will be pouring free samples of select wine. Local breweries Harbor Brewing Co., 9th Hour Brewing and Black Lung Brewery will be pouring free samples of craft beer. Free refreshments will be provided by Antioch Pizza of Lindenhurst and Nothing Bundt Cakes of Gurnee.

There is a $10 cover charge, and you must be 21 and older to attend.

Two-time Grammy nominated bluesman John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band will be performing two sets during the event.

Visit www.lvdl.org for information.