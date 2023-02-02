Friendly older cat ready to relax in forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Miles says, “After the short time I needed to adjust to a new routine and environment, my family said I was very affectionate and loving. I can be active and playful, but I’m also happy relaxing and getting loved. If you are looking for a friendly and gentle cat and only want to live with one cat, I think I may be your perfect cat.”

Miles is about 9 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.