Breast cancer program planned at Warren-Newport Library

ZION – Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago, in collaboration with Vista Health System, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, Equal Hope, Waukegan Public Library and Warren-Newport Public Library, will host a community educational session on breast cancer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Warren-Newport Public Library.

Oncology experts from CTCA Chicago will lead the educational experience, which will be available in both English and Spanish. The session will feature content about breast, ovarian and cervical cancer risk factors, including family history and environmental factors, genetic testing, risk reduction tips and available screenings.

Refreshments, informational handouts and gift bags will be provided.

The Warren-Newport Public Library is at 224 N. O’Plaine Road in Gurnee.

Register for the event at https://calendar.wnpl.info/event/7809841 or by phone at 847-496-3922 or 708-829-5337.