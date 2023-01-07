Democrats choose Hall to fill Bush’s seat in Senate temporarily

GURNEE -- Gurnee resident Terry Hall was appointed to the Illinois Senate seat formerly held by Melinda Bush. Hall will build on the legacy Bush has left in the Senate as a champion of women’s reproductive rights, gun safety, criminal justice reform and so much more.

Lake County Democrats are grateful to Melinda Bush for her many years of dedicated and impactful service.

The Legislative Committee of the 31st Senate District, who by Illinois statute is required to fill such vacancies, voted unanimously to appoint Hall to the seat during a public meeting in Gurnee where 10 applicants presented their qualifications. The Committee is composed of Lake County Democratic Chair Lauren Beth Gash, Warren Township Democratic Chair Jim Neel, and Lake Villa Township Democratic Chair Kasia Kondracki.

Bush submitted an official letter of resignation effective Dec. 31, 2022. Her resignation created a vacancy in the 31st District State Senate seat she held.

By state law, the replacement must be of the same political party as the person being replaced. Hall will serve until the next legislature is sworn in (scheduled for Jan. 11) when Senator-elect Mary Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville, takes her seat in the new General Assembly.

Lauren Beth Gash, chair of the Lake County Democrats, said that incoming 31st District State Senator Mary Edly-Allen was ineligible to be appointed to this position. The law requires that the appointee be at least 18 years old and live in the district. While Edly-Allen lives in the newly-drawn 31st District her home is not in the current (pre-redistricting) 31st District, which will be in effect until Jan. 11.

Although legally the seat could remain vacant until the new legislature is sworn in, Gash said, “Since the current State Senate is now in session and significant votes, like the assault weapons ban and reproductive rights, are expected to be called, the constituents of the 31st Senate District deserve a Senator who is able to cast votes that reflect their values. The Committee was impressed by the quality of all of the applicants. As I stated during the meeting, we wished we could appoint every one of the applicants. We are grateful that there are so many outstanding and accomplished Democratic leaders to choose from. Terry is a great choice and I know that she will serve us well.”

Terry Hall is a CPA, has served 12 years on her local school board, and is a long-time community volunteer. She has served in significant professional leadership roles in her field and has extensive experience working with local, state, and federal elected officials in various capacities.