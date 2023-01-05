Lake County History Symposium to explore hospitality

LIBERTYVILLE – The eighth annual Lake County History Symposium takes place online from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 and 19.

“Eat, Drink and Be Merry: The History of Food and Hospitality in Lake County” is this year’s theme.

Enjoy presentations from professional, amateur and student historians at the history symposium, an annual gathering of people interested in the history of Lake County.

Topics may include the history of a family cookbook, development of well-known area restaurants, discussion of a specific food or recipe, or stories of communities holding special banquets.

“This is an opportunity to take a deep dive into lesser known details of our communities,” Director of Education Nan Buckardt said in a news release. “Lake County’s history spans beyond the high-level foundation items of American Indians and European settlers. The symposium will give us intimate details of a popular supper club, a collection of recipes and much more.”

Each evening features three presentations. Register for both days to experience all six presentations.

Breakout rooms will be open at the end of the presentations for participants to ask questions and engage in dialogue.

All ages are welcome. USG is sponsoring the free event. Registration is required for each day.