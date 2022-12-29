Antioch Police partners with Nicasa Behavioral Health Services

ANTIOCH – In a first for Lake County law enforcement, the Antioch Police Department is partnering with a Lake County nonprofit organization to deal locally with the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Police Chief Geoff Guttschow recently announced the partnership between the Antioch Police Department and Nicasa Behavior Health Services. The initiative brings trained professionals of Nicasa into Antioch to provide education and resources to the community.

“This partnership deploys actual boots-on-the-ground resources to our community that has seen spikes in drug overdoses,” Guttschow said in a news release. “Law enforcement can no longer stand idle and presume we can arrest ourselves out of this epidemic. Addiction plagues families without prejudice and it knows no boundaries.”

The trained interventionists from Nicasa already have started the process of outreach within Antioch. The team is distributing information and providing training as well as doses of the opioid antigen Narcan. The interventionists recruit residents and organizations living or working in targeted areas within the village to participate in training to identify signs of overdose and learn how to administer Narcan.

One advantage for the police department to partner with Nicasa is that when Nicasa provides resources or support, they do so without the recipients being tracked. This process makes it safe for anyone to reach out without fear of arrest or other complications besides receiving lifesaving resources.

“Some families view addiction issues as a private family matter and they do not want law enforcement involved,” Guttschow said. “I get that, I understand; however, I want them to have an avenue for help.”

Nicasa’s outreach is funded through a grant from the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University. Participants who complete the training are given Narcan and other resource materials to share. Individuals also can be referred to community organizations, the Lake County A Way-Out Program and other treatment providers.

Antioch has experienced a higher-than-average number of overdose incidents. Guttschow said.

“Last year, we had 10 overdose incidents and this year we are at 22,” he said.

Guttschow’s hope is that the addition of this new initiative will help lead to a decrease in overdose incidents.

“Bottom line is whatever we can do to save the life of someone’s family member, we are going to do it,” Guttschow said.

Guttschow has instructed his command staff to put together an event with guest speakers and their respective organizations, interactive displays to educate and promote awareness and all available resources that can be provided to the community. He expects the event to take place within the next few months.

“Between our organizations, we hope to bring valuable resources to our Lake County communities,” Nicasa Chief Executive Officer Bruce Johnson said. “Anyone can benefit from learning how to administer Narcan. An average person is more likely to encounter an overdose victim than someone having a heart attack. The opioid epidemic hits across all demographics and types of communities.”

Anyone interested in speaking with an interventionist is encouraged to email Antioch Police Commander Chuck Smith at csmith@antioch.il.gov or call Nicasa directly at 847-546-6450.

This includes any local businesses that would like their staff trained. This is a no-cost program.