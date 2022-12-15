Mickey Mouse-themed show planned at Hawthorn Mall

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall, together with The Gallery of Art and Collectibles, also known as “The Disney Gallery,” will host a live painting performance featuring the talents of Disney fine artist Trevor Carlton.

Refining his talent by painting vintage Americana on reclaimed lumber, Carlton perfected his signature distressed style by painting a raw canvas to give it the appearance of wood, then using solvents and sandpaper to give it a distressed look.

More than a decade ago, Carlton added an “American Vintage” collection that features handcrafted works that fuse hand-distressed canvas appliques on handpainted original backgrounds, creating one of the most exciting additions to his portfolio.

After numerous private commissions and Los Angeles gallery shows, Carlton uses his style and talent to create unique symbols of American culture, including a Mickey Mouse-themed performance piece that showcases his talents as equal parts rock star and painter, a show he has performed throughout the U.S., Japan and the United Kingdom.

From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, The Disney Gallery and Carlton will bring this amazing live performance to Hawthorn Mall’s Center Park.

After the performance, Carlton will be in The Gallery of Art and Collectibles (The Disney Gallery) doing more live painting as well as signing, dedicating and embellishing art purchased during the event.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. To learn more, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.