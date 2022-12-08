Sheriff Idleburg sworn in for second term

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg was sworn in Dec. 1 for his second term.

Deputy Chief Judge Daniel Shanes administered the oath of office at a ceremony in the Lake County Boardroom.

In his first term, Idleburg and his team amassed a number of accomplishments to improve the sheriff’s office and provide greater safety and service to the Lake County community. Some of the accomplishments include:

• Formed a partnership with HIDTA to federally fund gang enforcement and human and drug trafficking enforcement in Lake County

• Increased the number of sheriff’s K-9s from four K-9 teams to 10 K-9 teams

• Created a robust inmate programming system to help inmates cultivate their skills so they can be successful when released from jail

• Greatly expanded community outreach and external communications

• Redirected the efforts and focus of the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group, resulting in record drug trafficking seizures each year. They successful dismantled a street gang and seized hundreds of illegally possessed firearms.

• Worked with area police chiefs to expand the Crisis Outreach and Support Team, creating a rapid response team including a deputy/police officer and mental health clinicians to respond to mental wellness calls in progress

Idleburg looks forward to working with his staff in this next term to provide even more to the community.

“I am incredibly honored by the trust and support of the community,” Idleburg said in a news release. “I am grateful to continue leading the incredible men and women of our organization during this next term and we will continue providing exceptional service to the Lake County community.”