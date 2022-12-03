Volo man charged in domestic battery

VOLO -- A Volo man has been charged in connection with aggravated domestic battery after police say he battered and sexually assaulted the mother of his two children.

About 10 a.m. Dec. 2, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Timpani Place, Volo, in connection with an aggravated domestic battery.

The alleged victim had fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911 as the offender, Thammaya Siackhasone, 39, of the 2700 block of Hartigan Road, Volo, fled from the scene in his vehicle, police said.

While responding to the scene, a deputy spotted Siackhasone fleeing and conducted a traffic stop on his car.

Further investigation revealed that Siackhasone had arrived at the victim’s home to pick up the two children they share, who are both under the age of 10. After retrieving the children from the victim, Siackhasone told the children to wait in his vehicle, police said.

Without authority or permission, Siackhasone then went inside the home, where he allegedly began battering and sexually assaulting the victim.

One of the children was concerned it was taking Siackhasone so long to come back to the car, so the child went inside and witnessed some of the abuse, police said. The victim was able to get free and fled from the home.

During the battery, Siackhasone told the victim that he intended to kill her and the children, police said.

Siackhasone has been charged with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, attempted criminal sexual assault, criminal trespass to a residence and interfereing with the reporting of domestic violence.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for her injuries.

Siackhasone was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.