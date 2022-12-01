Two Lake County makers honored by Illinois Office of Tourism and Visit Lake County

GURNEE – The Illinois Office of Tourism recognized two Lake County artisans – Pickard China and Dangela’s Dumplings – as the newest members of the Illinois Made Program.

The state tourism bureau’s Illinois Made program celebrates exceptional small businesses, artists, chefs, manufacturers and more. The Land of Lincoln “Makers” initiative works alongside destination marketing organizations such as Visit Lake County, which nominated the two area establishments.

Pickard China, run by the factory’s president Andrew Pickard Morgan, produces fine china dinnerware and decor. Pickard China has produced custom china for former U.S. first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, among other notable individuals. It also has produced china for heads of state, hotels and restaurants. The establishment has been operated by a member of the Pickard family since 1893.

Angela Xu and her husband, Dan, opened Dangela’s Dumplings in Libertyville in 2019. The business has flourished because of her handmade dumplings. Xu uses traditional northern Chinese methods and a recipe passed down from her mother to create the dumplings. Dangela’s Dumpling menu also is highlighted by tea boiled eggs, mochi ice cream, edamame, seaweed salad and more.

“We are honored to have two more Lake County ‘Makers’ added to this special program which showcases unique, small businesses and experiences across the state. We now officially have 14 recipients in Lake County,” Visit Lake County President Maureen Riedy said in a news release.

Other businesses in Lake County donning “Illinois Maker” accolades include North Shore Distillery and Lambs Farm of Green Oaks, Lynfred Winery of Highland Park and Wheeling, Long Grove Confectionery Co., Copper Fiddle Distillery of Lake Zurich, Richardson Adventure Farm & Corn Maze of Spring Grove, Patterson Glass, Tighthead Brewing Co. and Tony Cannoli of Mundelein and Hungry Monkey Baking Co. and McMahon Gallery of Lake Forest.