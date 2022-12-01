Rescued dog would love 2nd chance at home

GRAYSLAKE – Pippy says, “I was tied to a fence with another dog with no shelter. Lucky for us, the Save-A-Pet humane investigation team worked its magic again and we were rescued.

“Now I get two meals a day, I always have fresh water, I’m nice and comfy inside, and when I go outside, I get to run free in a play yard. I even enjoy squeaky toys.

“The best part is that I get lots of loving. This always makes my tail wag the whole time. I even quickly learned how to sit with a treat, and my friends here said I am smart and eager to learn more. Could you love me and teach me more fun stuff?”

Pippy is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

“Take time to fall in love” is a special end-of-year promotion to help some of the overlooked or more challenging cats and dogs find love. It’s a 30-day foster-to-adopt program. Pippy is included in this opportunity.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.