Improv Playhouse to put on version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse Radio Theatre will present an evening of radio drama with its version of the Frank Capra holiday film classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

George Bailey spends his entire life giving up his big dreams for the good of his town. His guardian angel, Clarence, falls to Earth and shows him how his community, family and friends would turn out if he had never been born.

If the traditionally staged audio drama wasn’t enough, Improv Playhouse founder David Brian Stuart has “hatched” (as in Mary Hatch!) an expanded event this year with a memorabilia-filled Improv Playhouse Annex, adding Improv Playhouse Traveling Troupe singers to Sunday matinees and a visit with Santa at every performance.

“We have had such success rebuilding our community coming out of the pandemic, we felt that a larger celebration would add to the ‘Wonderful Life’ experience we create every year,” Stuart said in a news release “The Improv Playhouse Traveling Troupe is an audition-only outreach show choir and will be singing a holiday medley as patrons enter the theater on Sundays.”

Improv Playhouse has partnered with Illinois-based collector Richard Goodsen to create a museum-quality exhibition of “It’s a Wonderful Life” art and memorabilia, as well as a festive Beford Falls Santa-visit Wonderland.

The Annex next to the theater will be open to patrons of the shows. A “tip” for St. Nick will be requested for an individual or family photo with Santa snapping shots with their own camera devices.

“IP patrons and new guests always love to come and see how live radio was performed way back when,” said Mia Hirschel, who portrays Mary Hatch. “They call it ‘ole-timey’ radio theater or theater of the mind, where they often shut their eyes and just listen to our voice acting. We are truly touched when the audience actually identifies with our portrayal of the characters as we stage the story.”

The Libertyville-based theater company is performing a two-weekend run Dec. 9 through Dec. 18.

“This is a story of redemption, where the lead character finds he’s at the end of all hope, only to be presented with a new vision on how his life has affected so many,” said Stuart, who is directing and portraying George Bailey.

The cast features several union film/commercial SAG-AFTRA actors – Stuart, Hirschel and Hainesville resident George Elliott (Superintendent Angel).

Veteran character actor Egon Schein from Libertyville (Clarence/Potter), Ted Rafferty (Schaumburg), Dan Ness (Palatine), Sue Kries (Barrington), Steve Plumhoff (Gurnee) and Jerry Hirschel (Lake Zurich) round out the adult cast.

Youth ensemble members will be announced. Adult actors play some of the child roles.

“This is a production that will delight all members of every family, from young to old; it emphasizes the joy of the holidays, the spirit of kindness, love and forgiveness so needed in our culture, in a little over an hour … plus … Nick’s Bar will be serving only milk, hot chocolate and cookies,” Stuart said.

The production is about one hour, 15 minutes long.

It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at the theater, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyille.

Presale tickets cost $15 for adults and $7.50 for students. At the door, the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students. The recommended age is 7 and older.

To order tickets, call 847-968-4529 or purchase online at www.improvplayhouse.com.