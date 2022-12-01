Fox Lake announces consolidated election filing period

FOX LAKE – Election petition filing for the April 4 consolidated election will be Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 19.

The April 4 consolidated election includes the following Village of Fox Lake offices:

• Village trustee – three trustees, each for a four-year term of office

• Village clerk – unexpired term, two years remaining

The first day to circulate nominating petitions was Sept. 20. The first day to file nomination papers at the Village of Fox Lake is Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. and the last day to file is Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

The Village of Fox Lake will accept petitions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the petition filing period at Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive, Fox Lake.

On the first day to file, Dec. 12, those arriving by 8 a.m. will be provided with a “simultaneous filer” receipt and will be placed into the lottery to determine ballot placement.

On the last day to file, Dec. 19, any petitions filed during the last hour – between 4 and 5 p.m. – will be considered a simultaneous file and placed in a lottery to determine ballot placement.

No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Petition objections will be accepted at the Village Hall office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 20-22 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28. Please note Village Hall is closed from Dec. 23-26 for the holidays.

The last day to file an objection petition is Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.

The Village Clerk and staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to consult competent legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, etc.

After petition papers have been filed, pages cannot be amended or added. A receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests and the Statement of Candidacy may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day to file.