Chamber to host sexual harassment training program

GURNEE – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host an Illinois-mandated sexual harassment training session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 3.

The instructor will be Lori Goldstein, an employment lawyer with the Office of Lori Goldstein. An introduction and curation of questions will be provided by Debra Jordan, owner of Jordan Consulting.

The training meets Illinois requirements including an explanation of sexual harassment, examples of unlawful conduct, summary of federal and state statutes, remedies for victims and employer responsibilities.

In August 2019, the state adopted the Sexual Harassment Training law that requires all employers provide annual sexual harassment prevention training. Contact the Chamber office if you would like to schedule a training session for your company.

All participants will receive a completion certificate.

The cost is $30 for Chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. The session will be provided over Zoom.

To register, visit lakecountychamber.com.