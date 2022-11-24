Seat belt violators, speeders nabbed in Halloween traffic effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued 22 seat belt citations and six speeding citations and made one arrest for driving while license suspended during the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more motorists buckled up. The enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.