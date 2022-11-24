Schneider announces ‘Holiday Cards for Heroes’

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, has launched the “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program for the 2022 holiday season.

Schneider also announced the opening of his annual competition to design his office’s holiday card.

For the “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program, Schneider invites 10th District constituents to drop off holiday cards for military servicemembers at Schneider’s district office in Lincolnshire through Dec. 12. Please do not put the cards in sealed envelopes.

Last year, Schneider’s office collected and distributed more than 650 cards with help from the United Service Organizations.

“The holidays are a special time for families and friends to gather together, but many of our brave men and women in our armed forces must spend this season far from family and home,” Schneider said in a news release. “A handwritten card is a much-appreciated way to say thank you to the Americans serving our country, offer encouragement and share holiday cheer. I’m glad our office can help facilitate this program connecting constituents and service members.”

The district office is available by appointment. Staff will set up a drop box outside Schneider’s district office at 111 Barclay Blvd., Suite 200, Lincolnshire.

For the seventh annual Holiday Card Design Competition, Schneider invites elementary school students in the 10th District to submit artwork to be featured on the cover of Schneider’s office holiday card. This year’s theme is “Home for The Holidays.” Participants are encouraged to express what this phrase means to them through their card design.

Students may submit their entries by email to Jared.Rose@mail.house.gov. All submissions are due by Monday, Dec. 9, and the winner will be announced by early December.

Call 847-383-4870 if you have any questions.