Lakemoor soon to have another option for dental work

LAKEMOOR – Dr. Neeti Dania and Dr. Somara Bukhari soon will be offering dental services to the community of Lakemoor at their brand-new office, Dental Care at Lakemoor Commons.

The new state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open Dec. 9.

Dental Care at Lakemoor Commons will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dania, Bukhari and their dental team the opportunity to provide up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care.

“We are excited to be joining the Lakemoor community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” Dania said in a news release. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”

“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” Bukhari said. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”

Dental Care at Lakemoor Commons is located at 31700 N. U.S. Highway 12 in Lakemoor. The office is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 779-800-2385 or visiting http://DentalCareAtLakemoorCommons.com.