Holiday raffle underway to promote Mundelein shops

MUNDELEIN – To support local businesses and financially reward people for shopping in Mundelein, the Village of Mundelein announced the launch of the third annual “Handmade for the Holidays … Let’s Support Local” holiday raffle.

The holiday raffle runs through Jan. 6. Simply shop anywhere in Mundelein. Submit photos of receipts online at www.madeinmundelein.com/holidayraffle. For every $100 spent in Mundelein, participants earn one raffle entry. Receipts can be from multiple Mundelein businesses.

Three winners will be drawn every Friday at noon each week from Dec. 2 to Jan. 6. Prizes are $100, $50 and $25 in gift cards to any Mundelein business. Receipts must be dated from Nov. 18, 2022, to Jan. 6, 2023. There are 21 chances to win during the promotion.

“We’re very pleased to kick off this shop local holiday raffle,” Mayor Steve Lentz said in a news release. “It’s a great way to remind residents to think Mundelein first for their shopping needs. With 21 drawings, there are several chances that participants will be rewarded for spending their money in Mundelein and supporting local businesses.”

To participate, anyone who shops in Mundelein can submit their receipts online for a chance to win.