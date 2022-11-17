Zengeler Cleaners installs high-efficiency equipment with environment in view

NORTHBROOK – From the time Zengeler Cleaners was founded 165 years ago, one of its core values was to be a good partner in the community.

That fundamental belief was passed down from founder John Zengeler through every generation and continues to shape decisions in 2022. That value was on full display this fall as Zengeler Cleaners teamed with Sankosha USA for the installation of new, state-of-the-art, high-efficiency cleaning equipment in its Libertyville production plant.

“Zengeler Cleaners is proud to introduce our two new shirt finishing presses at our Park Avenue location in Libertyville,” said Tom Zengeler, president of the cleaners. “While these new presses bring a wealth of business benefits, perhaps the biggest winner of all is the environment. This equipment doubles production while using less energy than ever before. Thanks to the incredible new engineering from Sankosha USA, these environmental savings also come with extremely high-quality results. In short, everyone – the environment, our customers and the company – are all winners!”

The Sankosha organization spent more than two years testing the new high-speed single buck shirt press and high-speed tensioning collar and cuff press to ensure they conserve precious energy while meeting the highest finishing standards in the industry. The company was so pleased with the results that it featured the new machines on the industry’s “Clean Show” last summer in Atlanta. Zengeler Cleaners is one of the first companies to install the new machines.

“Our partnership with Sankosha is based on sharing many core values,” Zengeler said. “From the time Mr. Uchikoshi became involved in the industry, he has been committed to making workflows easier and more efficient while maintaining superior quality. That approach, combined with sensitivity to the environment, fits perfectly with the way Zengeler Cleaners has conducted our business for the last 165 years. The productivity benefits are an added plus, especially in an era where companies throughout the country are struggling with labor shortages.”

Zengeler Cleaners’ stores are located in Deerfield, Long Grove, Northbrook, Northfield and Winnetka and there are two stores in Libertyville.

For more information about Zengeler Cleaners, call Tom Zengeler at 847-272-6550, ext. 14, or visit zengelercleaners.com.