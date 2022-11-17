Hawthorn Mall gets set to welcome Santa

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills will hold a special Santa’s Arrival celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

During the celebration, which begins at the southeast entrance of the mall near Maggiano’s, Santa and a costumed elf will share a story with the crowd and Santa then will make his way through the mall to his interactive “A Christmas Story” home, inspired by the fan-favorite Warner Bros. film “A Christmas Story,” located on the lower level near Macy’s.

Children are encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas, and each child attending the event will receive a swag bag, including a gift card to Barbara’s Bookstore, Christmas socks, an ornament and a Christmas cookie.

The event will feature live reindeer, a holiday story time, a DJ playing festive holiday music, a spin-to-win prize wheel for children and a photo booth where keepsake ornaments can be made.

Tickets cost $5 a child. Registration is required to attend the event. Parents accompanying one or more children do not need a ticket. To register and obtain a ticket for each child, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/431245887057.