Save-A-Pet aims to find homes for often-overlooked animals

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption center, is implementing a new 30-day Foster-To-Adopt promotion called “Take Time to Fall in Love” in its latest effort to find forever homes for some of its overlooked, long-term, and/or harder to place residents.

The new promotion is intended to help cats and dogs that may need more time in a home in order to fully acclimate and become comfortable in their new surroundings.

The dogs and cats that will be included in this promotion will be chosen by Save-A-Pet based on those that will benefit the most, such as if the animal has been at the adoption center for a particular period of time, or if they have certain medical or behavioral challenges.

With the “Take Time to Fall in Love” promotion, the adopter will pay any adoption and rabies tag fees at the time the cat or dog goes to foster. If they end up falling in love, they can finalize the adoption at any time before the 30-day foster period expires.

If for any reason it is not a good adoption match, the cat or dog can be brought back to Save-A-Pet and the adoption fees will be refunded as long as the return is within the 30-day period.

However, even if it is not a “fur-ever” match, the cat or dog benefits from love in a home environment during this period and we also get to learn more about their personality and behavior to set them up for a greater chance of success in their next home.

“This will highlight our overlooked animals that have been patiently waiting for a home as others around them are adopted. It also helps ease some fears of commitment for adopters that may have otherwise walked away simply because of the unknown. We believe a lot of families will gain a beloved companion with this promotion,” said Tim Medeiros, adoption center manager.

The promotion will run through the end of the year. The prerequisites of an approved adoption questionnaire and a scheduled appointment will remain the same along with agreeing to abide by Save-A-Pet’s Foster and Guardianship Agreements.

For more information on Save-A-Pet and to see the adoptable cats and dogs, visit www.saveapetil.org.