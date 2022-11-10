November 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Deer Park Town Center announces holiday events schedule

Lifestyle center’s fireworks display event set for Nov. 12

By Shaw Local News Network

Santa Claus plans to arrive at Deer Park Town Center in December. The center will kick off the holiday season with fireworks on Nov. 12. (Tarin Butterfield)

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center, an outdoor shopping center, announced it is gearing up for the return of the holiday season with a lineup of family-friendly events kicking off with a fireworks event.

This year’s holiday event lineup:

Fireworks - Nov. 12

• Spectacular fireworks show begins about 6:30 p.m.

Black Friday Giveaway - Nov. 25

• Merry Maskers Carolers

• $1,500 in gift cards to Deer Park Town Center retailers and restaurants

• Shopping Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., select stores hours may vary

Toy Drive – Now through Dec. 9

• Deer Park Town Center management office is accepting toy donations benefiting Toys for Tots in Lake County

• Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys until Dec. 9

Photos with Santa - Dec. 3 & 10

• Located by Deer Park Town Center’s holiday tree

• Free timed registration is required, weather permitting

• Local school choir performances – Select dates throughout the holiday season

• Enjoy the sounds of local choirs performing a variety of holiday classics while strolling around the shopping center

• Check the Deer Park Town Center website for choir schedule and details

For more information, visit https://shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois