Deer Park Town Center announces holiday events schedule

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center, an outdoor shopping center, announced it is gearing up for the return of the holiday season with a lineup of family-friendly events kicking off with a fireworks event.

This year’s holiday event lineup:

Fireworks - Nov. 12

• Spectacular fireworks show begins about 6:30 p.m.

Black Friday Giveaway - Nov. 25

• Merry Maskers Carolers

• $1,500 in gift cards to Deer Park Town Center retailers and restaurants

• Shopping Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., select stores hours may vary

Toy Drive – Now through Dec. 9

• Deer Park Town Center management office is accepting toy donations benefiting Toys for Tots in Lake County

• Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys until Dec. 9

Photos with Santa - Dec. 3 & 10

• Located by Deer Park Town Center’s holiday tree

• Free timed registration is required, weather permitting

• Local school choir performances – Select dates throughout the holiday season

• Enjoy the sounds of local choirs performing a variety of holiday classics while strolling around the shopping center

• Check the Deer Park Town Center website for choir schedule and details

For more information, visit https://shopdeerparktowncenter.com.