Dozens of firearms seized from man who threatened to kill family members, law enforcement

GRAYSLAKE -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 arrested an armed man who threatened to kill family members and have a shootout with law enforcement, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a family member of RB Warrens, 49, of the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive, unincorporated Grayslake, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

The family member told police that Warrens threatened to kill them and threatened shoot anyone who tried to remove him from his home. Warrens was reported to be “anti-government” and have an “arsenal” of firearms, according to the release.

Based on that information, sheriff’s deputies obtained a firearms restraining order, a search warrant, and an arrest warrant for Warrens for electronic harassment.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team determined that if a shootout occurred at the residence, there was a high risk to the surrounding community. Based on that, members of the tactical response team established surveillance on Warrens’ residence, hoping to take him into custody offsite.

About 10:40 p.m. Nov. 4, members of the surveillance team observed Warrens leaving the residence. The team was able to conduct a traffic stop on Warrens’ vehicle and to inform Warrens that he was under arrest.

Instead of following direction from the deputies, Warrens reached into his clothing, police said. Sheriff’s K9 Dax was released and bit Warrens in the arm, which subdued him. Warrens then was placed into custody. A loaded pistol was recovered from the area Warrens was reaching, police said.

Warrens was taken to an area hospital for the dog bite, where he was treated and released back into custody. Warrens then was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was awaiting a bond hearing.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the additional charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

During a search of the home, dozens of firearms were located, including high-powered rifles, shotguns, AK-47′s, and pistols. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Based on the placement of the firearms throughout the home, it was clear to sheriff’s deputies that Warrens was anticipating law enforcement’s involvement and prepared to have a deadly shootout, police said.

“There is no doubt this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff’s deputies,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “This is a situation that could have undoubtedly ended in innocent lives lost, and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man. This situation emphasizes the importance of saying something to law enforcement when you see or hear something concerning or suspicious.”