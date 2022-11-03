Gurnee Park District commissioner seat up for election in April

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District has one open seat on its Board of Commissioners for the April 2023 consolidated election.

Those who have an interest in park district programs and services and a desire to serve the community should consider running in the consolidated election.

The board position is voluntary.

The Gurnee Park District’s mission is to promote fun and preserve nature. The district provides activities and events to the Gurnee community while working to preserve nature for current and future generations.

Board members uphold and set the policies of the Gurnee Park District. Duties include fielding feedback, concerns and suggestions from residents, working alongside the Gurnee Park District executive director, assisting with budgetary strategies and approvals and helping to maintain the district’s values. Board meetings are once a month on the third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Nominating petitions must be filed between Dec. 12 and 19.

For questions, call Gurnee Park District Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla at 847-599-3744 or Jennifer Gilbert, the park district’s marketing and public relations director at 847-599-5498 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.