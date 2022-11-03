Group to clean headstones at Fort Sheridan

The Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation is leading a project to clean headstones in Fort Sheridan’s cemetery on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with the help of a limited number of local volunteers who want to do something important for those who have served.

Register to volunteer at eventbrite.com https://bit.ly/3CxMvkC

Fort Sheridan National Cemetery was transferred from the Department of the Army in December 2019. Fort Sheridan served as an active Army post from 1887 to 1993. The cemetery, which was established in 1889, has 2,354 gravesites.

“This is an opportunity to give back and to honor those who have served us so well,” LCVFSF president Paul Baffico said.

The work crew will assemble at noon at the Fort Sheridan cemetery at Vattman Road in Lake Forest. Work will be from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, call Baffico at 847-624-3474.