Women United of Lake County to host fundraiser

GURNEE – Women United of Lake County is hosting its signature fundraising event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove.

The fun-filled afternoon celebrates the special women in your lives. Attendees will enjoy a champagne brunch, games, prizes and special surprises.

There will be more than 50 designer bags, silent auction purses and baskets to bid on in person. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to send underserved children to Kindergarten Countdown Camp and buy supply packs for preschool learning centers in Lake County’s low-income communities. 100% of all event proceeds and items purchased will support critical early education programs in Lake County through Women United’s Little Kids, Big Futures Fund.

The Little Kids, Big Futures Fund is directed by members, and since 2014 Women United has raised and granted more than $1 million for early education programs with the goal of creating lasting change in Lake County.

Power of the Purse tickets can be purchased at LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/POP.

To learn more about membership with Women United, join their Wine & Learn prospective member event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. For more information, contact Lori Miller, chair of Women United, at Lori.Miller@uwlakeco.org.