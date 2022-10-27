October 27, 2022
Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet Nov. 1

Guest speaker at event in Libertyville to be founder of Upscale Rummage

By Shaw Local News Network

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Nov. 1 and not on Nov. 8 because that day is the general election.

The Nov. 1 meeting will take place at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94. The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon.

The guest will be Renee Baldwin, who started Upscale Rummage, a resale shop to help others, in 1999. Proceeds from her shop benefit local nonprofits throughout Lake and Cook counties.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.

