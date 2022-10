FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department invited families to have a howling good time from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the police department for the annual Halloween Howl event.

Emilia Mazzuca, Savanna Witt and Delaney Cullen, all 9, of Lake Villa react to being in a jail cell as they check it out during the Halloween Howl at the Village of Fox Lake Police Department. (10/24/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

At the event, families had a chance to meet members of the Fox Lake Police Department and enjoy treats, hot dogs and hot chocolate. There were children’s activities and hayrides.

Halloween costumes were encouraged for all who attended the free event.