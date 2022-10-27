Gurnee Park District to host Halloween drive-in event

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District will host a Halloween Drive-In movie event Oct. 28 at the Hunt Club Park parking lot, 920 N. Hunt Club Road. The movie will be “Coco.”

Tickets are $28 a car.

“I look forward to providing another fun, family-friendly experience for our guests, volunteers and staff to create memories at,” said Mary Lester, supervisor of community programs and events at the Gurnee Park District.

Guests are asked to arrive and check in at 6:45 p.m. Families can watch the movie from the inside of their car or sit outside in their designated parking space. If you plan to sit outside, make sure to bring folding chairs and/or blankets, depending on the weather.

El Zorro Tacos and Supremefries food trucks will have items for purchase.

Outside snacks and drinks are permitted.

“Coco” will start at 7:30 p.m. The movie will be broadcast over FM radio and speakers in the parking lot.

The event is sponsored by BCU.