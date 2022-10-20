Two popular artists return for exhibit at Blue Moon Gallery

GRAYSLAKE -- Blue Moon Gallery is proud to invite the community to the gallery this weekend for the opening of two new exhibitions: “Sunshower,” featuring alternative media paintings by Zion artist Sean Bishop, plus “Embroidery as Dissent,” featuring feminist and social commentary stitchery by Grayslake fiber artist Laura O’Connor. Both are award-winning artists.

The opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 is free and open to the public and will also feature new artwork from the gallery’s collective artists Tony Armendariz and John Kirkpatrick Jr. and recent works from Mike Bellefeuille, Leisa Corbett, and Juli Janovicz. Exhibitions for guest artists Kittie Yohe (mixed media paintings) and Mark Price (pastels and monoprints) continue this month as well.

The gallery will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23.

Sean Bishop’s alternative media paintings from his current “Sunshower” collection are snapshots of life’s small moments that make you grateful to be alive. Sean characterizes them as an artist breakthrough where “it all started making sense and where the experimentation and failure were gifts.”

Created during the latter stages of the pandemic, Sean’s new works are a response to his personal renaissance after successfully maneuvering a medical challenge while simultaneously coming out of the chaos of COVID mandates and new ways of being. Sean’s color palette is modern and fresh. And, it’s all about ”alternative media.” Sean makes his own compressed charcoal paint and printmaker inks for his exciting and contemporary works on paper and canvas.

Primarily rendered in grays and yellows, the new works are uplifting and hopeful. Fluid compositions in limited color palettes are each tailored with expressive lines that demonstrate both style and emotion.

All of the paintings come with the original pencil sketch of the painting concept – signed by the artist and neatly wrapped in its own folio for safekeeping.

As a creative leader and designer, Sean has designed and rebranded for national and global brands, presidential as well as major ad campaigns, plus thousands of product launches. Now he is grateful to share one-of-a-kind paintings and prints with the public.

Laura O’Connor joins a long and strong tradition of women who have turned needlecraft into a vehicle for political expression and commentary on society. She works primarily in the needlecrafts of embroidery and cross-stitch. Each piece takes time and a good amount of thought to create a tangible product.

Her subjects include women’s safety, reproductive rights, introversion, beauty ideals, empathy, stereotypes about women, and civil rights. The results are pithy, sassy and biting, and as a collection they represent a visual journal of the last two years.

“Embroidery is how I work through my frustration and grief related to our current political arena. It is also how I learn more about craftivism and feminism as well as how I document the funny, little things. My work uses a symbol of domesticity and femininity to challenge those same notions,” O’Connor said.

“We are excited that Sean and Laura are returning to the Blue Moon for a fall show. They are popular artists and our patrons have really enjoyed their creative expression in the past. Everyone is invited to come out to the gallery this weekend to experience beautiful fine art right here in the heart of majestic Lake County at this beautiful time of year. We are bringing back our firepit, too – visitors are welcome to bring their favorite beverages and socialize with all of our amazing artists,” gallery director Kendra Kett said.

For information about the event, visit the gallery’s website at www.thebluemoongallery.com or call Kett at 224-388-7948.