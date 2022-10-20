Hawthorn Mall to host Halloween events

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills invites families to two Halloween events: Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 29 and an in-center Trick or Treat event Oct. 31.

Halloween Spooktacular will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 in the lower level off Center Park. During the event, there will be a special showing of the movie “The Adams Family 2″ at 10:30 a.m.

Each child attending the Spooktacular event will receive a Halloween bucket and cookie (while supplies last). Attendees will enjoy pumpkin painting, balloon twisting, face painting and a meet-and-greet with costumed characters sharing special Halloween treats.

The event costs $3 and registration is required. To register and purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Ds2Qbm. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Orphans of the Storm, a local animal rescue organization.

Families with children who are 5 years old and younger are invited to attend a fun-filled trick-or-treating event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Children can dress up and trick or treat at participating retailers throughout the center.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Costume accessories resembling weapons are not permitted inside the shopping center. To learn more, visit shophawthornmall.com/events.