Drivers charged in serious Volo crash

VOLO – After months of investigation, a 19-year-old driver has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that occurred in May. The driver whose car he struck also was cited, police said.

About 1:30 p.m. May 26, Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 32200 block of Route 12 in Volo for a traffic crash with injuries. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located two vehicles with heavy damage.

Preliminary investigation showed a 2011 Honda SUV, driven by Zinovi Marinets, 84, of the 2100 block of West Cortez Street, Chicago, was exiting a driveway on the east side of Route 12 and was trying to turn left onto southbound Route 12.

As she made the turn, the rear of the Honda did not clear the northbound lanes of traffic. A 2004 Ford pickup, driven by Christopher M. Uglinica, 19, of the 27400 block of Volo Village Road, Volo, was traveling north on Route 12. The front of the Ford struck the rear driver’s side of the Honda.

Marinets was transported to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry with serious injuries. A front seat passenger in the Honda, a 79-year-old Chicago woman, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry with critical injuries and she subsequently was flown via medical helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Uglinica was uninjured.

After a thorough investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team, Uglinica was found to be driving under the influence of a combination of drugs during the crash, police said. It was determined Marinets failed to yield when turning onto Route 12 from a private roadway.

Uglinica was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He is due in court Nov. 23. Marinets was issued a citation for improper entering the roadway from a private road.