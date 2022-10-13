Physicians lecture to offer insights into breast health

LIBERTYVILLE – Many women experience common breast conditions.

Join AMG Condell Medical Center oncologist Dr. Amber Seba and radiologist Dr. Louis Manquen as they share their expertise on the diagnosis, symptoms and available treatments for these conditions.

The lecture will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Center Club Libertyville Cafe, 200 W. Golf Road, Libertyville.

Seba specializes in hematology and oncology. Manquen is a diagnostic radiologist who specializes in breast imaging and breast cancer diagnosis using mammography, ultrasound and MRI. Both are on staff at Advocate Medical Center.

To register, stop by the front desk or call 847-990-5750.