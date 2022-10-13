Life Time opens athletic country club in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH – Life Time Lake Zurich, a one-of-a-kind athletic country club, opened Sept. 23.

The opening marked the 13th destination in the Chicago area and second to debut in 2022, following the company’s first downtown Chicago location in the One Chicago development in January.

Covering nearly 148,000 square feet across three floors and a resort-like outdoor beach club, Life Time will serve members from 9 months to 90-plus years with an array of healthy living, healthy aging programs and services from children’s programming through active agers.

Located at 400 N. Rand Road, Life Time Lake Zurich will be open from 4 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information is available by calling 847-719-9200.